Crescent Capital BDC Inc. (CCAP) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

Crescent Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: CCAP) is 10.50% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.21 and a high of $16.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CCAP stock was last observed hovering at around $15.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.33% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -7.33% lower than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.10, the stock is 2.66% and 6.16% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 43947.0 and changing 0.75% at the moment leaves the stock 21.92% off its SMA200. CCAP registered -3.13% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.52.

The stock witnessed a 8.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 15.66%, and is 1.96% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.14% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 8.99. Distance from 52-week low is 159.26% and -4.45% from its 52-week high.

Crescent Capital BDC Inc. (CCAP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crescent Capital BDC Inc. (CCAP) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crescent Capital BDC Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.46 with sales reaching $19.63M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -2.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 43.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 33.80% in year-over-year returns.

Crescent Capital BDC Inc. (CCAP) Top Institutional Holders

40 institutions hold shares in Crescent Capital BDC Inc. (CCAP), with 4.55M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.14% while institutional investors hold 82.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 28.17M, and float is at 28.00M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 68.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Fidelity National Financial, Inc. with over 4.21 million shares valued at $53.62 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.93% of the CCAP Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd/ Can with 3.8 million shares valued at $48.4 million to account for 13.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Cresset Asset Management, LLC which holds 0.45 million shares representing 1.59% and valued at over $5.73 million, while Cliffwater, LLC holds 1.33% of the shares totaling 0.38 million with a market value of $4.78 million.

Crescent Capital BDC Inc. (CCAP) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Crescent Capital BDC Inc. (CCAP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.