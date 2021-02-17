Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

21 institutions hold shares in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT), with institutional investors hold 12.84% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.00M, and float is at 6.00M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 12.84% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Captrust Financial Advisors with over 0.27 million shares valued at $1.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.43% of the CRT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 0.14 million shares valued at $1.19 million to account for 2.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Mraz, Amerine & Associates, Inc. which holds 0.12 million shares representing 1.98% and valued at over $0.65 million, while BFT Financial Group, LLC holds 0.79% of the shares totaling 47184.0 with a market value of $0.26 million.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE: CRT) is 4.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.01 and a high of $9.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRT stock was last observed hovering at around $8.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.4%.

Currently trading at $8.62, the stock is 6.68% and 5.98% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 64691.0 and changing 4.81% at the moment leaves the stock 22.46% off its SMA200. CRT registered 5.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 40.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $8.23 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.02.

The stock witnessed a 1.77% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.35%, and is 6.29% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.45% over the week and 2.92% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 10.64. Profit margin for the company is 87.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.96% and -8.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (64.10%).

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) Analyst Forecasts

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -38.60% this year.

Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) that is trading 86.95% up over the past 12 months. North European Oil Royalty Trust (NRT) is -16.56% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -408.63% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 10020.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.