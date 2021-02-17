CVR Partners LP (UAN) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

39 institutions hold shares in CVR Partners LP (UAN), with 3.92M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.30% while institutional investors hold 53.35% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.13M, and float is at 7.18M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 34.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. with over 1.07 million shares valued at $9.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.96% of the UAN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Barclays PLC with 0.91 million shares valued at $7.9 million to account for 0.82% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Raging Capital Management, Llc which holds 0.62 million shares representing 0.56% and valued at over $5.36 million, while UBS Group AG holds 0.30% of the shares totaling 0.33 million with a market value of $2.86 million.

CVR Partners LP (NYSE: UAN) is 39.89% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.75 and a high of $27.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UAN stock was last observed hovering at around $22.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.41% off its average median price target of $9.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -135.89% off the consensus price target high of $9.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -135.89% lower than the price target low of $9.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.41, the stock is 22.25% and 37.90% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31119.0 and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 109.99% off its SMA200. UAN registered -17.61% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 135.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.24.

The stock witnessed a 29.69% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 229.46%, and is 7.43% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.71% over the week and 6.34% over the month.

CVR Partners LP (UAN) has around 286 employees, a market worth around $244.27M and $345.70M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -30.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 289.77% and -19.68% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.60%).

CVR Partners LP (UAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CVR Partners LP (UAN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CVR Partners LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $85.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -14.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.10% in year-over-year returns.

CVR Partners LP (UAN) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at CVR Partners LP (UAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by PYTOSH MARK A, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that PYTOSH MARK A bought 100,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $0.64 per share for a total of $64000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.21 million shares.

CVR Partners LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 27 that PYTOSH MARK A (President and CEO) bought a total of 30,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 27 and was made at $2.07 per share for $62100.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the UAN stock.

CVR Partners LP (UAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HollyFrontier Corporation (HFC) that is trading -23.01% down over the past 12 months. CF Industries Holdings Inc. (CF) is 18.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -211.42% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 13640.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.13.