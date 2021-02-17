Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) up 42.96% since start of the year

Data I/O Corporation (NASDAQ: DAIO) is 42.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.34 and a high of $5.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DAIO stock was last observed hovering at around $5.65 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.24% off its average median price target of $5.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -17.8% off the consensus price target high of $5.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -17.8% lower than the price target low of $5.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.89, the stock is 8.56% and 22.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.11 million and changing 4.25% at the moment leaves the stock 54.69% off its SMA200. DAIO registered 44.36% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 55.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.02.

The stock witnessed a 8.47% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 58.67%, and is 5.56% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.86% over the week and 4.49% over the month.

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) has around 96 employees, a market worth around $50.12M and $21.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -13.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 151.71% and 0.43% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-6.10%).

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Data I/O Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.05 with sales reaching $5.6M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -176.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.60% in year-over-year returns.

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) Top Institutional Holders

28 institutions hold shares in Data I/O Corporation (DAIO), with 851.14k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.11% while institutional investors hold 45.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.39M, and float is at 7.57M with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 40.50% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Select Equity Group, Inc. with over 0.71 million shares valued at $2.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.47% of the DAIO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.7 million shares valued at $2.89 million to account for 8.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.4 million shares representing 4.72% and valued at over $1.26 million, while Penbrook Management, LLC holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $1.48 million.

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Data I/O Corporation (DAIO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Ambrose Anthony, the company’s President. SEC filings show that Ambrose Anthony bought 10,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 12 at a price of $2.74 per share for a total of $27395.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.37 million shares.

Data I/O Corporation (DAIO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avnet Inc. (AVT) that is trading 8.14% up over the past 12 months. Jabil Inc. (JBL) is 18.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 55.38% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 28970.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.18.