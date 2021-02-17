Deswell Industries Inc. (DSWL) Analysis & Opinions from Experts

Deswell Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: DSWL) is 29.03% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.02 and a high of $3.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The DSWL stock was last observed hovering at around $3.44 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $7.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 51.35% off the consensus price target high of $7.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 51.35% higher than the price target low of $7.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.77, the stock is 15.56% and 22.91% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 83689.0 and changing 9.52% at the moment leaves the stock 39.54% off its SMA200. DSWL registered 34.60% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.1691 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $2.8126.

The stock witnessed a 21.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.73%, and is 15.92% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.92% over the week and 4.42% over the month.

Deswell Industries Inc. (DSWL) has around 1105 employees, a market worth around $59.57M and $55.30M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 86.59% and 8.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.30%).

Deswell Industries Inc. (DSWL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Deswell Industries Inc. (DSWL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Deswell Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -131.20% this year.

Deswell Industries Inc. (DSWL) Top Institutional Holders

12 institutions hold shares in Deswell Industries Inc. (DSWL), with 10.47M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.76% while institutional investors hold 9.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.92M, and float is at 5.45M with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 3.14% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Morgan Stanley with over 0.33 million shares valued at $0.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.10% of the DSWL Shares outstanding. As of Jun 29, 2020, the second largest holder is InterOcean Capital, LLC with 78750.0 shares valued at $0.19 million to account for 0.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are RBF Capital, LLC which holds 30000.0 shares representing 0.19% and valued at over $81300.0, while CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 11408.0 with a market value of $33311.0.

Deswell Industries Inc. (DSWL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Myers Industries Inc. (MYE) that is trading 34.76% up over the past 12 months. Tredegar Corporation (TG) is 4.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1097.18% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2550.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.01.