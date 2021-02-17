Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (NASDAQ: DHIL) is -4.64% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $69.38 and a high of $157.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The DHIL stock was last observed hovering at around $144.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.7%.

Currently trading at $142.35, the stock is -3.92% and -4.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 10486.0 and changing -1.18% at the moment leaves the stock 14.91% off its SMA200. DHIL registered 11.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $151.43 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $138.05.

The stock witnessed a -7.59% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.33%, and is -1.68% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.98% over the week and 2.13% over the month.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) has around 129 employees, a market worth around $449.83M and $127.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.33. Profit margin for the company is 29.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 105.19% and -9.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.20%).

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.00% this year.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) Top Institutional Holders

168 institutions hold shares in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL), with 151.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.10% while institutional investors hold 61.01% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.20M, and float is at 3.01M with Short Float at 1.77%. Institutions hold 57.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.25 million shares valued at $36.76 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.79% of the DHIL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 0.16 million shares valued at $23.92 million to account for 5.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.15 million shares representing 4.69% and valued at over $18.74 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 4.33% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $20.42 million.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) Insider Activity

A total of 5 insider transactions have happened at Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Fortener Randolph J., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Fortener Randolph J. sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 10 at a price of $120.73 per share for a total of $0.12 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8600.0 shares.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 13 that LAIRD JAMES F JR (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 13 and was made at $95.16 per share for $0.19 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32000.0 shares of the DHIL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, BRILLIANT HEATHER E (Chief Executive Officer) acquired 400 shares at an average price of $99.00 for $39600.0. The insider now directly holds 25,007 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL).

Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Federated Hermes Inc. (FHI) that is trading -16.29% down over the past 12 months. T. Rowe Price Group Inc. (TROW) is 18.80% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.76% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 55230.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.32.