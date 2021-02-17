Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) Volatility At 1.02%, Should You Add A Position?

39 institutions hold shares in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX), with institutional investors hold 17.54% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 17.54% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 0.27 million shares valued at $6.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.48% of the ETX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Morgan Stanley with 0.24 million shares valued at $5.03 million to account for 2.20% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 0.18 million shares representing 1.68% and valued at over $4.26 million, while Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. holds 1.23% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $2.81 million.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE: ETX) is -4.44% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.10 and a high of $23.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ETX stock was last observed hovering at around $22.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19%.

Currently trading at $22.38, the stock is -1.75% and -0.90% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13586.0 and changing -0.84% at the moment leaves the stock 4.81% off its SMA200. ETX registered 3.85% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.09%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.76 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.84.

The stock witnessed a -0.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.63%, and is -1.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.02% over the week and 1.58% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 39.01% and -4.77% from its 52-week high.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (ETX) Analyst Forecasts

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..