Educational Development Corporation (EDUC): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:EDUC Stock Is Going Next

Educational Development Corporation (NASDAQ: EDUC) is 5.47% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.02 and a high of $20.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EDUC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.21 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $16.20, the stock is 8.96% and 4.56% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 41212.0 and changing -0.06% at the moment leaves the stock 19.90% off its SMA200. EDUC registered 184.21% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 5.26%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.78.

The stock witnessed a 8.07% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.07%, and is 5.95% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 5.54% over the month.

Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) has around 201 employees, a market worth around $134.46M and $184.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.31. Profit margin for the company is 6.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 436.41% and -19.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.20%).

Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Educational Development Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -16.80% this year.

Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) Top Institutional Holders

39 institutions hold shares in Educational Development Corporation (EDUC), with 2.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 27.04% while institutional investors hold 35.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.36M, and float is at 6.09M with Short Float at 0.74%. Institutions hold 26.01% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 0.43 million shares valued at $7.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.11% of the EDUC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.36 million shares valued at $5.49 million to account for 4.28% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.26 million shares representing 3.07% and valued at over $4.3 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.23% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $3.12 million.

Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Educational Development Corporation (EDUC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MCDANIEL RONALD T, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MCDANIEL RONALD T sold 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 06 at a price of $17.60 per share for a total of $8800.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3650.0 shares.

Educational Development Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 06 that Peters Joshua J (Director) bought a total of 5,828 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 06 and was made at $14.77 per share for $86080.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20235.0 shares of the EDUC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 06, Peters Joshua J (Director) acquired 6,172 shares at an average price of $14.77 for $91160.0. The insider now directly holds 23,101 shares of Educational Development Corporation (EDUC).

Educational Development Corporation (EDUC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include News Corporation (NWSA) that is 62.95% higher over the past 12 months. Meredith Corporation (MDP) is -26.96% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 19.93% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 36190.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.13.