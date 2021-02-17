Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) on Track to Reach $185.00 in a Year

Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ: ESGR) is 2.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $94.58 and a high of $222.90 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESGR stock was last observed hovering at around $214.52 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.52% off its average median price target of $185.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -14.05% off the consensus price target high of $185.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -14.05% lower than the price target low of $185.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $211.00, the stock is 0.72% and 2.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 18145.0 and changing -1.64% at the moment leaves the stock 19.31% off its SMA200. ESGR registered 5.65% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.68%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $209.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $188.00.

The stock witnessed a -2.98% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.03%, and is -1.21% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.08% over the week and 2.54% over the month.

Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) has around 1444 employees, a market worth around $4.71B and $2.17B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.24 and Fwd P/E is 16.88. Profit margin for the company is 50.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.09% and -5.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (15.40%).

Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Enstar Group Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 628.20% this year.

Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Top Institutional Holders

244 institutions hold shares in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR), with 2.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.02% while institutional investors hold 94.36% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 21.58M, and float is at 15.07M with Short Float at 0.90%. Institutions hold 84.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hillhouse Capital Advisors Ltd. with over 1.75 million shares valued at $282.28 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.42% of the ESGR Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Stone Point Capital Llc with 1.64 million shares valued at $264.21 million to account for 8.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Canada Pension Plan Investment Board which holds 1.5 million shares representing 8.09% and valued at over $242.45 million, while Wellington Management Company, LLP holds 7.51% of the shares totaling 1.39 million with a market value of $225.01 million.

Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Gerhardt Hans-Peter, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Gerhardt Hans-Peter bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on May 14 at a price of $123.50 per share for a total of $0.49 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12542.0 shares.

Enstar Group Limited disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 18 that Becker Bernard F. (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 18 and was made at $15.16 per share for $15160.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1000.0 shares of the ESGR stock.

Enstar Group Limited (ESGR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Everest Re Group Ltd. (RE) that is trading -17.48% down over the past 12 months. Maiden Holdings Ltd. (MHLD) is 235.75% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.39% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.15.