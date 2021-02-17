Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) Volatility At 2.14%, Should You Add A Position?

119 institutions hold shares in Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK), with 834.63k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.74% while institutional investors hold 71.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.04M, and float is at 13.70M with Short Float at 0.87%. Institutions hold 67.70% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 1.42 million shares valued at $22.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.59% of the EQBK Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.14 million shares valued at $24.63 million to account for 7.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.75 million shares representing 5.08% and valued at over $11.7 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.04% of the shares totaling 0.75 million with a market value of $11.59 million.

Equity Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: EQBK) is 11.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.49 and a high of $28.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EQBK stock was last observed hovering at around $23.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.44% off its average median price target of $26.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.86% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 3.52% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.12, the stock is 1.84% and 7.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23707.0 and changing 1.86% at the moment leaves the stock 33.42% off its SMA200. EQBK registered -14.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.66%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.09.

The stock witnessed a 1.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.39%, and is -1.23% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.14% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) has around 607 employees, a market worth around $360.35M and $155.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.25. Profit margin for the company is 15.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.11% and -15.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.00%).

Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Equity Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.56 with sales reaching $38.81M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.80% in year-over-year returns.

Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Call Tina Marie, the company’s Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Call Tina Marie sold 204 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $24.20 per share for a total of $4937.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7914.0 shares.

Equity Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 10 that Blakeney John (EVP/Chief Information Officer) sold a total of 235 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 10 and was made at $24.20 per share for $5687.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3626.0 shares of the EQBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 16, Berglund James L (Director) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $16.99 for $8495.0. The insider now directly holds 12,605 shares of Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK).

Equity Bancshares Inc. (EQBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) that is trading -13.43% down over the past 12 months. MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB) is -15.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.8% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.03.