Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Equus Total Return Inc. (NYSE: EQS) is -0.93% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $0.74 and a high of $2.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The EQS stock was last observed hovering at around $1.94 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2%.

Currently trading at $2.14, the stock is 17.41% and 21.86% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 0.41 million and changing 10.31% at the moment leaves the stock 56.95% off its SMA200. EQS registered 23.27% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 50.70%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1.8539 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $1.4177.

The stock witnessed a 28.23% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 89.38%, and is 9.74% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.97% over the week and 8.70% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 187.60% and -7.76% from its 52-week high.

Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS) Analyst Forecasts

Equus Total Return Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS) Top Institutional Holders

17 institutions hold shares in Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS), with 6.34M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.88% while institutional investors hold 8.07% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.52M, and float is at 8.19M with Short Float at 0.23%. Institutions hold 4.29% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is West Family Investments, Inc. with over 0.21 million shares valued at $0.25 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.56% of the EQS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bulldog Investors, LLC with 91476.0 shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.68% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wynnefield Capital Management LLC which holds 58098.0 shares representing 0.43% and valued at over $70298.0, while Almitas Capital LLC holds 0.40% of the shares totaling 54210.0 with a market value of $65594.0.

Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hardy John A., the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that Hardy John A. bought 3,228,024 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 16 at a price of $1.17 per share for a total of $3.78 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.73 million shares.

Equus Total Return Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 16 that Tokarz Group Advisers LLC (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,228,024 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 16 and was made at $1.17 per share for $3.78 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the EQS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 16, TOKARZ MICHAEL T (10% Owner) disposed off 3,228,024 shares at an average price of $1.17 for $3.78 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Equus Total Return Inc. (EQS).