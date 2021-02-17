Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Escalade Incorporated (NASDAQ: ESCA) is 1.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.69 and a high of $23.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESCA stock was last observed hovering at around $22.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.92% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.96% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 13.96% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $21.51, the stock is -0.44% and 1.06% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27319.0 and changing -4.10% at the moment leaves the stock 24.16% off its SMA200. ESCA registered 152.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 16.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.74 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.95.

The stock witnessed a -4.06% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.82%, and is -6.03% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.49% over the week and 5.25% over the month.

Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) has around 468 employees, a market worth around $298.34M and $245.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.07 and Fwd P/E is 16.30. Profit margin for the company is 9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 358.64% and -9.62% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.00%).

Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Escalade Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $52.22M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.40% this year.

Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) Top Institutional Holders

103 institutions hold shares in Escalade Incorporated (ESCA), with 5.02M shares held by insiders accounting for 35.43% while institutional investors hold 48.12% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.13M, and float is at 9.15M with Short Float at 3.82%. Institutions hold 31.07% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.6 million shares valued at $12.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.20% of the ESCA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is North Star Investment Management Corp with 0.51 million shares valued at $10.85 million to account for 3.62% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.48 million shares representing 3.41% and valued at over $8.83 million, while Minerva Advisors LLC holds 3.24% of the shares totaling 0.46 million with a market value of $8.4 million.

Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Escalade Incorporated (ESCA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Glazer Walter P. Jr., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Glazer Walter P. Jr. bought 884 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 10 at a price of $18.43 per share for a total of $16288.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.27 million shares.

Escalade Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 09 that Glazer Walter P. Jr. (Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 09 and was made at $18.50 per share for $92495.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.27 million shares of the ESCA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 08, Glazer Walter P. Jr. (Director) acquired 15,000 shares at an average price of $18.62 for $0.28 million. The insider now directly holds 267,448 shares of Escalade Incorporated (ESCA).

Escalade Incorporated (ESCA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Callaway Golf Company (ELY) that is trading 45.27% up over the past 12 months. Clarus Corporation (CLAR) is 31.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.19% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.38 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.95.