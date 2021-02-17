Exagen Inc. (XGN) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

58 institutions hold shares in Exagen Inc. (XGN), with 3.97M shares held by insiders accounting for 31.40% while institutional investors hold 87.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.64M, and float is at 5.39M with Short Float at 2.03%. Institutions hold 60.02% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is RTW Investments LP with over 1.25 million shares valued at $13.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.88% of the XGN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 0.94 million shares valued at $10.23 million to account for 7.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Nomura Holdings Inc. which holds 0.35 million shares representing 2.74% and valued at over $3.76 million, while Cowen and Company, LLC holds 2.50% of the shares totaling 0.32 million with a market value of $4.18 million.

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ: XGN) is 37.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.29 and a high of $22.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The XGN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 43.13% off the consensus price target high of $32.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 13.33% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.20, the stock is 7.87% and 21.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12936.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 31.66% off its SMA200. XGN registered -13.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 10.44%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.39.

The stock witnessed a 23.98% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.34%, and is -6.67% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 5.77% over the month.

Exagen Inc. (XGN) has around 82 employees, a market worth around $232.23M and $39.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -42.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.87% and -20.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-11.40%).

Exagen Inc. (XGN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Exagen Inc. (XGN) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Exagen Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.43 with sales reaching $10.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -430.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.40% in year-over-year returns.

Exagen Inc. (XGN) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Exagen Inc. (XGN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by TULLIS JAMES L L, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that TULLIS JAMES L L sold 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 05 at a price of $17.00 per share for a total of $51000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21348.0 shares.

Exagen Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that Hunt Holdings Limited Partners (10% Owner) sold a total of 28,021 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $16.01 per share for $0.45 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.26 million shares of the XGN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 22, Hunt Holdings Limited Partners (10% Owner) disposed off 23,646 shares at an average price of $16.07 for $0.38 million. The insider now directly holds 1,289,345 shares of Exagen Inc. (XGN).