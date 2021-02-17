F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) up 3.34% since start of the year

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: FSTX) is 3.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.20 and a high of $12.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FSTX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.59% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 62.22% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 62.22% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.20, the stock is 5.55% and 8.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37382.0 and changing -5.47% at the moment leaves the stock 51.12% off its SMA200. FSTX registered 121.74% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 78.32%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.26 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.50.

The stock witnessed a 9.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 90.30%, and is -4.94% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.29% over the week and 9.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 218.75% and -16.39% from its 52-week high.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.93 with sales reaching $470k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.90% this year.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX) Top Institutional Holders

32 institutions hold shares in F-star Therapeutics Inc. (FSTX), with 163.45k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.02% while institutional investors hold 24.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.31M, and float is at 1.62M with Short Float at 0.86%. Institutions hold 23.96% of the Float.