Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) Volatility At 3.19%, Should You Add A Position?

69 institutions hold shares in Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO), with 1.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.08% while institutional investors hold 21.57% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.06M, and float is at 10.00M with Short Float at 1.74%. Institutions hold 19.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.6 million shares valued at $13.74 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.43% of the FMAO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.48 million shares valued at $9.63 million to account for 5.19% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.17 million shares representing 1.86% and valued at over $3.46 million, while Geode Capital Management, LLC holds 1.63% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $3.03 million.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FMAO) is 0.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.40 and a high of $29.54 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FMAO stock was last observed hovering at around $23.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.22% off its average median price target of $24.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.0% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 4.17% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.00, the stock is -4.06% and -2.98% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7539.0 and changing -0.95% at the moment leaves the stock 4.36% off its SMA200. FMAO registered -18.58% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 1.59%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.12.

The stock witnessed a -8.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.28%, and is -7.82% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 2.68% over the month.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) has around 374 employees, a market worth around $261.28M and $70.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.71 and Fwd P/E is 12.48. Profit margin for the company is 25.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.18% and -22.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.90%).

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $15.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 2.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.40% in year-over-year returns.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Planson Steven J, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Planson Steven J bought 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 25 at a price of $20.00 per share for a total of $6000.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 19779.0 shares.

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 24 that Planson Steven J (Director) bought a total of 430 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 24 and was made at $19.75 per share for $8493.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 19479.0 shares of the FMAO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Eller Lars B (President & CEO) acquired 1,100 shares at an average price of $21.80 for $23980.0. The insider now directly holds 11,076 shares of Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO).

Farmers & Merchants Bancorp Inc. (FMAO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include People’s United Financial Inc. (PBCT) that is trading -4.18% down over the past 12 months. Western New England Bancorp Inc. (WNEB) is -20.53% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -23.35% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 15.9.