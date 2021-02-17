FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

162 institutions hold shares in FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG), with 14.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 60.69% while institutional investors hold 76.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 24.50M, and float is at 9.56M with Short Float at 2.80%. Institutions hold 30.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 1.97 million shares valued at $95.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.09% of the FFG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.82 million shares valued at $39.38 million to account for 3.35% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.69 million shares representing 2.84% and valued at over $36.39 million, while Carlson Capital. L.P. holds 1.09% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $12.77 million.

FBL Financial Group Inc. (NYSE: FFG) is 7.16% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $29.01 and a high of $58.37 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FFG stock was last observed hovering at around $56.48 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $61.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.43% off the consensus price target high of $65.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 2.98% higher than the price target low of $58.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $56.27, the stock is -0.69% and 2.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 28611.0 and changing -0.37% at the moment leaves the stock 24.72% off its SMA200. FFG registered -0.17% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.06%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.64 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $49.44.

The stock witnessed a -1.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.81%, and is -0.55% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.87% over the week and 1.44% over the month.

FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) has around 1751 employees, a market worth around $1.37B and $727.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.70 and Fwd P/E is 12.02. Profit margin for the company is 11.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 93.97% and -3.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.10%).

FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FBL Financial Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.87 with sales reaching $175.53M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year.

FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) Insider Activity

A total of 85 insider transactions have happened at FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 43 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Koster Daniel M, the company’s VP – Marketing and Agency Svcs. SEC filings show that Koster Daniel M sold 464 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 17 at a price of $49.46 per share for a total of $22949.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

FBL Financial Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 08 that Aldridge Anthony James (Chief Accounting Officer) sold a total of 1,038 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 08 and was made at $50.01 per share for $51908.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 150.0 shares of the FFG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 02, Aldridge Anthony James (Chief Accounting Officer) disposed off 695 shares at an average price of $36.04 for $25051.0. The insider now directly holds 150 shares of FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG).

FBL Financial Group Inc. (FFG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Citizens Inc. (CIA) that is -0.97% lower over the past 12 months. CNO Financial Group Inc. (CNO) is 16.42% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 28.28% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.19 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.42.