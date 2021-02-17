First Community Corporation (FCCO) Volatility At 3.95%, Should You Add A Position?

82 institutions hold shares in First Community Corporation (FCCO), with 393.02k shares held by insiders accounting for 5.24% while institutional investors hold 57.89% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.46M, and float is at 7.11M with Short Float at 1.43%. Institutions hold 54.85% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. with over 0.59 million shares valued at $8.05 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.88% of the FCCO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with 0.4 million shares valued at $5.42 million to account for 5.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.36 million shares representing 4.76% and valued at over $6.06 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.04% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $4.13 million.

First Community Corporation (NASDAQ: FCCO) is 3.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.23 and a high of $21.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FCCO stock was last observed hovering at around $17.64 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.14% off its average median price target of $20.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.67% off the consensus price target high of $21.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 7.89% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.50, the stock is -0.46% and 0.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12839.0 and changing -0.79% at the moment leaves the stock 14.61% off its SMA200. FCCO registered -16.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.51.

The stock witnessed a 0.63% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.23%, and is -2.34% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.95% over the week and 4.64% over the month.

First Community Corporation (FCCO) has around 237 employees, a market worth around $133.70M and $43.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.96 and Fwd P/E is 11.40. Profit margin for the company is 21.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.09% and -19.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.00%).

First Community Corporation (FCCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Community Corporation (FCCO) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Community Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $14.23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -0.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 15.30% in year-over-year returns.

First Community Corporation (FCCO) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at First Community Corporation (FCCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Layden Mickey, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Layden Mickey bought 266 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 26 at a price of $18.35 per share for a total of $4880.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2908.0 shares.

First Community Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 29 that Sosebee Jane S (Director) bought a total of 95 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 29 and was made at $14.25 per share for $1354.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 95.0 shares of the FCCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 27, Sosebee Jane S (Director) acquired 800 shares at an average price of $14.47 for $11575.0. The insider now directly holds 1,867 shares of First Community Corporation (FCCO).

First Community Corporation (FCCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Bank of South Carolina Corporation (BKSC) that is trading -6.24% down over the past 12 months. Synovus Financial Corp. (SNV) is 15.23% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 27.17% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 74170.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.25.