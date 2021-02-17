First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD) Review – Making Smarter Decisions

45 institutions hold shares in First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD), with 2.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 7.07% while institutional investors hold 51.13% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 47.52% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Cooperman, Leon G. with over 2.86 million shares valued at $7.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.50% of the FCRD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Fiera Capital Corporation with 1.74 million shares valued at $6.34 million to account for 5.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ which holds 0.91 million shares representing 3.02% and valued at over $2.26 million, while West Family Investments, Inc. holds 2.14% of the shares totaling 0.64 million with a market value of $1.6 million.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (NASDAQ: FCRD) is 7.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.56 and a high of $6.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FCRD stock was last observed hovering at around $3.91 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 13.11% off the consensus price target high of $4.50 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 2.25% higher than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $3.91, the stock is 6.79% and 5.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21452.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 21.19% off its SMA200. FCRD registered -42.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $3.6839 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.2575.

The stock witnessed a 5.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.32%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.74% over the week and 4.18% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 9.78. Distance from 52-week low is 150.64% and -43.00% from its 52-week high.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. (FCRD) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Eagle Alternative Capital BDC Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.1 with sales reaching $7.24M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -60.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -43.50% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -28.30% in year-over-year returns.