First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (FGBI) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 29.61% Upside

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FGBI) is -8.89% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.29 and a high of $21.29 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The FGBI stock was last observed hovering at around $16.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.19% off its average median price target of $20.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.61% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 10.06% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.19, the stock is -1.85% and -5.37% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8822.0 and changing -1.16% at the moment leaves the stock 13.29% off its SMA200. FGBI registered -18.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.64%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.18.

The stock witnessed a -4.26% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -2.53%, and is -3.69% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.24% over the week and 4.24% over the month.

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (FGBI) has around 419 employees, a market worth around $158.66M and $100.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 7.76 and Fwd P/E is 8.45. Profit margin for the company is 16.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.40% and -23.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.20%).

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (FGBI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (FGBI) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.39 with sales reaching $19.03M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 0.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 6.20% in year-over-year returns.

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (FGBI) Top Institutional Holders

66 institutions hold shares in First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (FGBI), with 5.04M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.72% while institutional investors hold 22.85% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.74M, and float is at 4.70M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 11.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.27 million shares valued at $4.72 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.73% of the FGBI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.26 million shares valued at $3.12 million to account for 2.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Northern Trust Corporation which holds 76052.0 shares representing 0.78% and valued at over $0.92 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.74% of the shares totaling 72215.0 with a market value of $0.87 million.

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (FGBI) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (FGBI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times.

First Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (FGBI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Citizens & Northern Corporation (CZNC) that is trading -21.21% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.37% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 50850.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.17.