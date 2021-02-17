First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE: FDEU) is 3.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.22 and a high of $15.34 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FDEU stock was last observed hovering at around $12.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $12.23, the stock is 2.00% and 3.10% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27423.0 and changing 0.66% at the moment leaves the stock 14.09% off its SMA200. FDEU registered -19.91% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.94%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.88 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.88.

The stock witnessed a 1.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.30%, and is 1.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 0.82% over the week and 1.13% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 69.34% and -20.27% from its 52-week high.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) Analyst Forecasts

.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU), with institutional investors hold 56.19% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 55.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 3.58 million shares valued at $42.22 million. The investor’s holdings represent 20.76% of the FDEU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is City of London Investment Management Co. Limited with 1.41 million shares valued at $14.15 million to account for 8.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are 1607 Capital Partners, LLC which holds 0.74 million shares representing 4.31% and valued at over $7.47 million, while Raymond James Financial Services Advisors, Inc. holds 3.62% of the shares totaling 0.62 million with a market value of $6.26 million.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (FDEU) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BOWEN JAMES A, the company’s Officer – Investment Advisor. SEC filings show that BOWEN JAMES A bought 45,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $12.11 per share for a total of $0.55 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.12 million shares.