First United Corporation (FUNC) Stock Could Soon Reward Patient Investors

First United Corporation (NASDAQ: FUNC) is 6.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.74 and a high of $24.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FUNC stock was last observed hovering at around $16.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $21.83 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.19% off the consensus price target high of $21.83 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 24.19% higher than the price target low of $21.83 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.55, the stock is 1.53% and 1.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8099.0 and changing 0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 20.28% off its SMA200. FUNC registered -31.01% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.50.

The stock witnessed a -3.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.00%, and is -3.83% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 3.37% over the month.

First United Corporation (FUNC) has around 285 employees, a market worth around $114.19M and $58.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.56. Profit margin for the company is 20.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.05% and -31.67% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.60%).

First United Corporation (FUNC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First United Corporation (FUNC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First United Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 22.70% this year.

First United Corporation (FUNC) Top Institutional Holders

73 institutions hold shares in First United Corporation (FUNC), with 704.21k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.08% while institutional investors hold 39.99% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.99M, and float is at 6.28M with Short Float at 1.51%. Institutions hold 35.96% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.41 million shares valued at $4.81 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.88% of the FUNC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.39 million shares valued at $6.07 million to account for 5.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.32 million shares representing 4.59% and valued at over $3.75 million, while Gendell, Jeffrey L. holds 1.83% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $1.5 million.

First United Corporation (FUNC) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at First United Corporation (FUNC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 28 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by McCullough John, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that McCullough John bought 398 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 01 at a price of $15.55 per share for a total of $6196.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 48057.0 shares.

First United Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that Boal Brian R. (Director) bought a total of 14 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $15.86 per share for $224.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 11076.0 shares of the FUNC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Ruddell Gary (Director) acquired 11 shares at an average price of $15.86 for $180.0. The insider now directly holds 20,261 shares of First United Corporation (FUNC).

First United Corporation (FUNC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Glen Burnie Bancorp (GLBZ) that is trading 11.90% up over the past 12 months. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc. (SASR) is 3.05% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.78% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 94290.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.37.