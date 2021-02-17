Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with 30.41% Upside

Frequency Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ: FEIM) is 7.64% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.95 and a high of $12.19 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FEIM stock was last observed hovering at around $11.50 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $17.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 30.41% off the consensus price target high of $17.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 30.41% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.83, the stock is 7.43% and 9.67% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 17468.0 and changing 2.87% at the moment leaves the stock 18.80% off its SMA200. FEIM registered 24.00% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 14.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.34.

The stock witnessed a 5.62% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.98%, and is 6.10% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.57% over the week and 4.06% over the month.

Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) has around 220 employees, a market worth around $108.60M and $46.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -9.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.82% and -2.95% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-15.50%).

Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Frequency Electronics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 07/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -289.50% this year.

Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) Top Institutional Holders

38 institutions hold shares in Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM), with 1.94M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.17% while institutional investors hold 84.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.17M, and float is at 7.24M with Short Float at 0.07%. Institutions hold 66.86% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Edenbrook Capital, LLC with over 1.76 million shares valued at $17.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 19.21% of the FEIM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with 0.91 million shares valued at $9.19 million to account for 9.91% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Royce & Associates LP which holds 0.66 million shares representing 7.18% and valued at over $7.24 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.98% of the shares totaling 0.64 million with a market value of $6.48 million.

Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) Insider Activity

A total of 19 insider transactions have happened at Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by STRANG STEVEN E, the company’s President FEI-Zyfer. SEC filings show that STRANG STEVEN E sold 6,584 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 13 at a price of $10.77 per share for a total of $70910.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6585.0 shares.

Frequency Electronics Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 21 that MCCLELLAND THOMAS (SR Vice Pres & Chief Scientist) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 21 and was made at $10.00 per share for $10000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5949.0 shares of the FEIM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 20, MCCLELLAND THOMAS (SR Vice Pres & Chief Scientist) disposed off 1,000 shares at an average price of $10.00 for $10000.0. The insider now directly holds 6,949 shares of Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM).

Frequency Electronics Inc. (FEIM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (TDY) that is 0.23% higher over the past 12 months. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -21.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -11.86% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 5280.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.42.