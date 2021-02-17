Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL) – Don’t Believe the Hype: Check The Facts

4 institutions hold shares in Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL), with 2.14M shares held by insiders accounting for 65.45% while institutional investors hold 28.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.27M, and float is at 1.13M with Short Float at 2.43%. Institutions hold 9.87% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.29 million shares valued at $3.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.97% of the FFHL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HRT Financial LLC with 28376.0 shares valued at $0.11 million to account for 0.87% of the shares outstanding.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ: FFHL) is 6.27% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.56 and a high of $14.43 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FFHL stock was last observed hovering at around $11.70 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.85% off its average median price target of $48.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 73.85% off the consensus price target high of $48.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 73.85% higher than the price target low of $48.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.55, the stock is 23.81% and 29.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53035.0 and changing 7.26% at the moment leaves the stock 121.46% off its SMA200. FFHL registered 317.64% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 142.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.51.

The stock witnessed a 22.68% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 164.77%, and is 11.16% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 9.13% over the week and 10.60% over the month.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL) has around 261 employees, a market worth around $37.27M and $52.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 5.20. Profit margin for the company is 15.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 704.49% and -13.01% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.60%).

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/20/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 151.20% this year.

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co. Ltd. (FFHL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Raven Industries Inc. (RAVN) that is trading 23.52% up over the past 12 months. China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) is -22.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 23.75% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 20870.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.44.