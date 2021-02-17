FVCBankcorp Inc. (FVCB) – Don’t Be So Quick to Call it Dead

64 institutions hold shares in FVCBankcorp Inc. (FVCB), with 2.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.64% while institutional investors hold 35.52% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.48M, and float is at 10.98M with Short Float at 0.92%. Institutions hold 28.90% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc with over 0.81 million shares valued at $8.08 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.28% of the FVCB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.66 million shares valued at $9.77 million to account for 6.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.59 million shares representing 5.36% and valued at over $5.94 million, while AllianceBernstein, L.P. holds 4.28% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $6.97 million.

FVCBankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FVCB) is 13.61% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.27 and a high of $18.18 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FVCB stock was last observed hovering at around $16.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.37% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 12.11% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 12.11% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.70, the stock is 2.06% and 10.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31384.0 and changing 2.27% at the moment leaves the stock 38.10% off its SMA200. FVCB registered 0.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 53.49%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.74.

The stock witnessed a 6.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.64%, and is -7.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.09% over the week and 5.12% over the month.

FVCBankcorp Inc. (FVCB) has around 124 employees, a market worth around $235.97M and $64.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.22 and Fwd P/E is 13.92. Profit margin for the company is 22.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.15% and -8.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.70%).

FVCBankcorp Inc. (FVCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for FVCBankcorp Inc. (FVCB) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

FVCBankcorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.36 with sales reaching $14.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.00% in year-over-year returns.

FVCBankcorp Inc. (FVCB) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at FVCBankcorp Inc. (FVCB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 4 and purchases happening 14 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Krishnan Meena, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Krishnan Meena bought 1,020 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $16.61 per share for a total of $16947.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 15020.0 shares.

FVCBankcorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Krishnan Meena (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $17.54 per share for $52632.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 14000.0 shares of the FVCB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Krishnan Meena (Director) acquired 2,000 shares at an average price of $17.91 for $35820.0. The insider now directly holds 11,000 shares of FVCBankcorp Inc. (FVCB).

FVCBankcorp Inc. (FVCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) that is trading -13.43% down over the past 12 months. MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB) is -15.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.06% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.81.