Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) on Track to Reach $9.17 in a Year

Gencor Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: GENC) is 4.23% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.38 and a high of $13.84 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GENC stock was last observed hovering at around $13.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.53% off its average median price target of $9.17 for the next 12 months. It is also -39.8% off the consensus price target high of $9.17 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -39.8% lower than the price target low of $9.17 for the same period.

Currently trading at $12.82, the stock is -0.60% and 0.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7928.0 and changing -3.97% at the moment leaves the stock 5.02% off its SMA200. GENC registered 7.37% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -2.95%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.55 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.23.

The stock witnessed a -0.85% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.97%, and is -3.54% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.77% over the week and 3.96% over the month.

Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) has around 316 employees, a market worth around $183.71M and $77.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.28. Profit margin for the company is 5.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 36.67% and -7.34% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.70%).

Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Gencor Industries Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -45.80% this year.

Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) Top Institutional Holders

86 institutions hold shares in Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC), with 3.81M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.08% while institutional investors hold 76.51% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.61M, and float is at 10.37M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 56.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Royce & Associates LP with over 1.39 million shares valued at $17.16 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.35% of the GENC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Systematic Financial Management, L.P. with 0.96 million shares valued at $10.58 million to account for 7.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.81 million shares representing 6.59% and valued at over $8.93 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 6.01% of the shares totaling 0.74 million with a market value of $8.15 million.

Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ELLIOTT MARC G, the company’s President. SEC filings show that ELLIOTT MARC G sold 3,543 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 03 at a price of $12.30 per share for a total of $43579.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.44 million shares.

Gencor Industries Inc. (GENC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) that is trading 42.86% up over the past 12 months. The Manitowoc Company Inc. (MTW) is 18.83% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 11.07% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.12 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.94.