Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) Is Now En Route to Higher Prices

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE: GB) is -1.00% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.67 and a high of $15.93 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GB stock was last observed hovering at around $13.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.35%.

Currently trading at $12.87, the stock is -0.31% and 0.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 16318.0 and changing -2.65% at the moment leaves the stock 23.89% off its SMA200. GB registered 19.50% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.29.

The stock witnessed a 3.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 24.47%, and is -0.46% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.39% over the week and 4.03% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 92.95% and -19.21% from its 52-week high.

Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 95.70% this year.

Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) Top Institutional Holders

19 institutions hold shares in Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB), with 146.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 87.04% while institutional investors hold 647.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 79.06M, and float is at 20.96M with Short Float at 1.39%. Institutions hold 83.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Silver Lake Group, LLC with over 129.84 million shares valued at $902.42 million. The investor’s holdings represent 77.37% of the GB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Third Point, LLC with 10.42 million shares valued at $72.43 million to account for 6.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership which holds 0.25 million shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $1.77 million, while CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) holds 0.07% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $1.48 million.

Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Global Blue Group Holding AG (GB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times.