Global Water Resources Inc. (GWRS) – The -35.36% Downside Potential Remains

Global Water Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: GWRS) is 17.42% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.51 and a high of $18.01 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GWRS stock was last observed hovering at around $17.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -35.36% off the consensus price target high of $12.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -35.36% lower than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $16.92, the stock is 1.15% and 7.54% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 25778.0 and changing -1.63% at the moment leaves the stock 38.27% off its SMA200. GWRS registered 20.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.99.

The stock witnessed a 2.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.41%, and is -4.73% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.41% over the week and 3.39% over the month.

Global Water Resources Inc. (GWRS) has around 74 employees, a market worth around $395.42M and $37.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 345.31 and Fwd P/E is 169.20. Profit margin for the company is 3.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 98.82% and -6.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.20%).

Global Water Resources Inc. (GWRS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Water Resources Inc. (GWRS) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Water Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $8.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -31.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.30% in year-over-year returns.

Global Water Resources Inc. (GWRS) Top Institutional Holders

99 institutions hold shares in Global Water Resources Inc. (GWRS), with 11.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 52.60% while institutional investors hold 74.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.59M, and float is at 10.65M with Short Float at 1.06%. Institutions hold 35.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Handelsbanken Fonder AB with over 1.16 million shares valued at $12.5 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.14% of the GWRS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.92 million shares valued at $9.94 million to account for 4.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. which holds 0.92 million shares representing 4.06% and valued at over $9.88 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.80% of the shares totaling 0.63 million with a market value of $9.1 million.

Global Water Resources Inc. (GWRS) Insider Activity

A total of 45 insider transactions have happened at Global Water Resources Inc. (GWRS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 16 and purchases happening 29 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by COY DEBRA, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that COY DEBRA bought 25 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $15.99 per share for a total of $404.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16619.0 shares.

Global Water Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 29 that Krygier Christopher D (Chief Strategy Officer) bought a total of 4 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 29 and was made at $15.76 per share for $62.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2551.0 shares of the GWRS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 30, Krygier Christopher D (Chief Strategy Officer) acquired 4 shares at an average price of $15.14 for $62.0. The insider now directly holds 2,547 shares of Global Water Resources Inc. (GWRS).