Graham Holdings Company (GHC) Volatility At 2.19%, Should You Add A Position?

331 institutions hold shares in Graham Holdings Company (GHC), with 191.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.83% while institutional investors hold 87.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.06M, and float is at 3.89M with Short Float at 1.52%. Institutions hold 83.71% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.35 million shares valued at $140.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.60% of the GHC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.34 million shares valued at $179.58 million to account for 8.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.3 million shares representing 7.36% and valued at over $120.31 million, while Southeastern Asset Management Inc/tn/ holds 6.91% of the shares totaling 0.28 million with a market value of $112.84 million.

Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC) is 12.09% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $267.89 and a high of $617.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GHC stock was last observed hovering at around $606.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -8.38% off its average median price target of $550.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -8.7% off the consensus price target high of $550.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -8.7% lower than the price target low of $550.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $597.86, the stock is 3.30% and 12.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14622.0 and changing -1.38% at the moment leaves the stock 39.82% off its SMA200. GHC registered 11.16% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $536.67 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $449.30.

The stock witnessed a 6.87% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 33.93%, and is 0.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.19% over the week and 2.00% over the month.

Graham Holdings Company (GHC) has around 12053 employees, a market worth around $3.01B and $2.87B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.07 and Fwd P/E is 20.06. Profit margin for the company is 1.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 123.17% and -3.24% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (1.90%).

Graham Holdings Company (GHC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Graham Holdings Company (GHC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Graham Holdings Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $10.73 with sales reaching $730.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 21.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.40% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 13.50% in year-over-year returns.

Graham Holdings Company (GHC) Insider Activity

A total of 58 insider transactions have happened at Graham Holdings Company (GHC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 40 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Snyman Marcel A., the company’s VP-Chief Accounting Officer. SEC filings show that Snyman Marcel A. sold 72 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 06 at a price of $527.90 per share for a total of $38009.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 571.0 shares.

Graham Holdings Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 22 that Rosen Andrew Stephen (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 8,215 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 22 and was made at $498.51 per share for $4.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 39376.0 shares of the GHC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 11, Rosen Andrew Stephen (Executive Vice President) disposed off 2,482 shares at an average price of $456.69 for $1.13 million. The insider now directly holds 37,220 shares of Graham Holdings Company (GHC).

Graham Holdings Company (GHC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grand Canyon Education Inc. (LOPE) that is trading 20.15% up over the past 12 months. Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) is 10.31% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.32% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 70990.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.6.