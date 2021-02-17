Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) Analysis & Forecast for 2021

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ: OMAB) is -7.29% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.55 and a high of $67.07 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The OMAB stock was last observed hovering at around $48.11 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.2% off its average median price target of $1120.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 96.52% off the consensus price target high of $1376.00 offered by 20 analysts, but current levels are 93.58% higher than the price target low of $746.38 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.91, the stock is -1.26% and -4.49% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 44751.0 and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 18.31% off its SMA200. OMAB registered -25.84% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.78%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $50.01 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.13.

The stock witnessed a -9.05% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 5.32%, and is -1.84% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 3.18% over the month.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) has around 872 employees, a market worth around $2.06B and $301.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.97 and Fwd P/E is 19.92. Profit margin for the company is 26.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 133.14% and -28.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.30%).

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) is a “Overweight”. 20 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.40, where 7 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 11 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.3 with sales reaching $58.99M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -48.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -49.80% in year-over-year returns.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB) Top Institutional Holders

106 institutions hold shares in Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB), with institutional investors hold 12.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 48.76M, and float is at 35.77M with Short Float at 0.33%. Institutions hold 12.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Standard Life Aberdeen PLC with over 0.73 million shares valued at $37.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.70% of the OMAB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.71 million shares valued at $36.73 million to account for 1.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.55 million shares representing 1.28% and valued at over $28.26 million, while U.S. Global Investors, Inc. holds 1.09% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $17.17 million.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte S.A.B. de C.V. (OMAB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste S. A. B. de C. V. (ASR) that is trading -13.24% down over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.95% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 96630.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.01.