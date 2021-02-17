Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:GNTY Stock Is Going Next

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: GNTY) is 11.69% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.20 and a high of $32.80 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GNTY stock was last observed hovering at around $31.61 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.2% off its average median price target of $32.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.53% off the consensus price target high of $36.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 4.43% higher than the price target low of $31.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $30.41, the stock is -1.22% and 4.20% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 37134.0 and changing -3.80% at the moment leaves the stock 20.08% off its SMA200. GNTY registered 8.75% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.79%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $31.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.60.

The stock witnessed a 3.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.39%, and is -5.50% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.19% over the week and 2.94% over the month.

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) has around 469 employees, a market worth around $392.90M and $103.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.56 and Fwd P/E is 12.73. Profit margin for the company is 21.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.09% and -7.29% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.72 with sales reaching $28.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 27.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -2.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.90% in year-over-year returns.

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) Top Institutional Holders

83 institutions hold shares in Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY), with 3.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.91% while institutional investors hold 30.25% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.11M, and float is at 8.28M with Short Float at 2.01%. Institutions hold 20.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.54 million shares valued at $14.66 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.91% of the GNTY Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.4 million shares valued at $9.15 million to account for 3.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.17 million shares representing 1.57% and valued at over $3.89 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.38% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $3.43 million.

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) Insider Activity

A total of 33 insider transactions have happened at Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 26 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Jacobson Shalene A., the company’s EVP & Chief Risk Officer. SEC filings show that Jacobson Shalene A. bought 300 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $32.40 per share for a total of $9720.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4924.0 shares.

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 04 that Bunch James S. (Director) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 04 and was made at $32.03 per share for $96090.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.12 million shares of the GNTY stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 03, Kucera Randall R. (VP and General Counsel) disposed off 5,000 shares at an average price of $34.32 for $0.17 million. The insider now directly holds 22,396 shares of Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY).

Guaranty Bancshares Inc. (GNTY): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. (MOFG) that is trading -13.43% down over the past 12 months. MainStreet Bancshares Inc. (MNSB) is -15.37% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.22% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.54.