Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (GFED): These Numbers Show Where NASDAQ:GFED Stock Is Going Next

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: GFED) is 4.41% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.70 and a high of $24.35 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GFED stock was last observed hovering at around $18.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.62% off its average median price target of $16.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -13.94% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -13.94% lower than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

Currently trading at $18.23, the stock is -1.33% and 3.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 8711.0 and changing -3.29% at the moment leaves the stock 14.64% off its SMA200. GFED registered -25.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 8.77%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.31 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.67.

The stock witnessed a -3.54% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.49%, and is -7.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 3.26% over the month.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (GFED) has around 213 employees, a market worth around $78.94M and $40.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.58 and Fwd P/E is 16.28. Profit margin for the company is 21.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 43.54% and -25.15% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.80%).

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (GFED) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (GFED) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.21 with sales reaching $10M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 29.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -0.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 1.90% in year-over-year returns.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (GFED) Top Institutional Holders

34 institutions hold shares in Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (GFED), with 450.6k shares held by insiders accounting for 10.48% while institutional investors hold 51.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.34M, and float is at 2.96M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 46.33% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FJ Capital Management LLC with over 0.43 million shares valued at $7.51 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.85% of the GFED Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with 0.16 million shares valued at $2.84 million to account for 3.73% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.15 million shares representing 3.35% and valued at over $2.05 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.42% of the shares totaling 61811.0 with a market value of $0.87 million.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (GFED) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (GFED) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Williams Daniel Winton, the company’s VP-Financial Manager. SEC filings show that Williams Daniel Winton bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 10 at a price of $13.85 per share for a total of $1385.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 100.0 shares.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 05 that Peters Carter M (EVP-CFO) bought a total of 65 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 05 and was made at $13.70 per share for $891.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65.0 shares of the GFED stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 04, Peters Carter M (EVP-CFO) acquired 150 shares at an average price of $13.75 for $2063.0. The insider now directly holds 150 shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (GFED).

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Inc. (GFED): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) that is trading 7.14% up over the past 12 months. Southern Missouri Bancorp Inc. (SMBC) is -2.23% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -50.28% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 813.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.29.