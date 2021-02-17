Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) – key numbers that make it a Strong Buy For Now

Hawkins Inc. (NASDAQ: HWKN) is 17.99% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $26.82 and a high of $63.99 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HWKN stock was last observed hovering at around $63.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.53% off its average median price target of $67.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 7.88% off the consensus price target high of $67.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 7.88% higher than the price target low of $67.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $61.72, the stock is 9.93% and 13.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40983.0 and changing -2.42% at the moment leaves the stock 27.06% off its SMA200. HWKN registered 43.70% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of 6.63%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $55.36 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.88.

The stock witnessed a 12.94% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 19.04%, and is 2.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.66% over the week and 4.12% over the month.

Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) has around 656 employees, a market worth around $650.53M and $566.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.90 and Fwd P/E is 16.60. Profit margin for the company is 6.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.13% and -3.55% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.60%).

Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hawkins Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.49 with sales reaching $148.21M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 7.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 11.90% in year-over-year returns.

Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) Top Institutional Holders

205 institutions hold shares in Hawkins Inc. (HWKN), with 1.07M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.13% while institutional investors hold 70.87% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.51M, and float is at 9.59M with Short Float at 1.51%. Institutions hold 63.69% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.51 million shares valued at $78.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.20% of the HWKN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.73 million shares valued at $33.55 million to account for 6.86% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 0.62 million shares representing 5.81% and valued at over $28.41 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 5.75% of the shares totaling 0.61 million with a market value of $28.15 million.

Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Hawkins Inc. (HWKN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lange Douglas A., the company’s Vice President – Operations. SEC filings show that Lange Douglas A. bought 800 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $49.95 per share for a total of $39956.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1159.0 shares.

Hawkins Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 that Moran Theresa R (VP – Purchasing, Logistics) sold a total of 3,448 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 and was made at $49.77 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 21117.0 shares of the HWKN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Moran Theresa R (VP – Purchasing, Logistics) disposed off 5,266 shares at an average price of $59.12 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 24,565 shares of Hawkins Inc. (HWKN).

Hawkins Inc. (HWKN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Albemarle Corporation (ALB) that is trading 80.95% up over the past 12 months. American Vanguard Corporation (AVD) is 1.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.13% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.44.