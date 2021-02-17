Here are the top Institutional holders of Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX) shares

15 institutions hold shares in Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX), with 30.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 89.71% while institutional investors hold 16.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 34.80M, and float is at 3.55M with Short Float at 0.40%. Institutions hold 1.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Steamboat Capital Partners, LLC with over 0.22 million shares valued at $4.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.64% of the BWMX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is EAM Global Investors LLC with 0.11 million shares valued at $2.01 million to account for 0.32% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 57786.0 shares representing 0.17% and valued at over $1.97 million, while EAM Investors, LLC holds 0.14% of the shares totaling 48482.0 with a market value of $0.88 million.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (NASDAQ: BWMX) is 16.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.67 and a high of $43.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BWMX stock was last observed hovering at around $39.78 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $857.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 95.46% off the consensus price target high of $876.45 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 95.24% higher than the price target low of $837.21 for the same period.

Currently trading at $39.82, the stock is 3.21% and 14.25% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50132.0 and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock 90.04% off its SMA200. BWMX registered 293.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 168.33%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.06 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.73.

The stock witnessed a 5.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.58%, and is 0.00% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.50% over the week and 5.53% over the month.

Fwd P/E is 15.93. Distance from 52-week low is 602.29% and -8.47% from its 52-week high.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. (BWMX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Betterware de Mexico S.A.B. de C.V. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $113.66M over the same period..