Here are the top Institutional holders of Central Securities Corp. (CET) shares

55 institutions hold shares in Central Securities Corp. (CET), with 12.23M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.60% while institutional investors hold 22.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 26.24M, and float is at 22.78M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 12.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is 1607 Capital Partners, LLC with over 0.4 million shares valued at $11.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.56% of the CET Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Bulldog Investors, LLC with 0.38 million shares valued at $11.12 million to account for 1.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Raymond James & Associates, Inc. which holds 0.31 million shares representing 1.22% and valued at over $9.12 million, while Matisse Capital holds 1.15% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $8.61 million.

Central Securities Corp. (NYSE: CET) is 11.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.76 and a high of $36.10 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CET stock was last observed hovering at around $36.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.35%.

Currently trading at $36.35, the stock is 6.01% and 10.28% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22561.0 and changing 0.97% at the moment leaves the stock 22.91% off its SMA200. CET registered 13.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 27.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $30.36.

The stock witnessed a 9.03% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.39%, and is 3.65% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.27% over the week and 1.32% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 93.76% and 0.69% from its 52-week high.

Central Securities Corp. (CET) Analyst Forecasts

.

Central Securities Corp. (CET) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by O’Neill Andrew J, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that O’Neill Andrew J bought 431 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 27 at a price of $33.64 per share for a total of $14499.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 67399.0 shares.

Central Securities Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 12 that O’Neill Andrew J (Vice President) bought a total of 1 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 12 and was made at $33.09 per share for $33.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 976.0 shares of the CET stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 12, O’Neill Andrew J (Vice President) acquired 1,076 shares at an average price of $33.07 for $35583.0. The insider now directly holds 66,968 shares of Central Securities Corp. (CET).