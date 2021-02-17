Here are the top Institutional holders of Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) shares

49 institutions hold shares in Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS), with 1.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.62% while institutional investors hold 46.38% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.21M, and float is at 8.95M with Short Float at 0.11%. Institutions hold 40.53% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is North Star Investment Management Corp with over 0.78 million shares valued at $5.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.64% of the CRWS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Rutabaga Capital Management, LLC with 0.62 million shares valued at $4.48 million to account for 6.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.49 million shares representing 4.81% and valued at over $3.54 million, while Skylands Capital, LLC holds 2.93% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $2.16 million.

Crown Crafts Inc. (NASDAQ: CRWS) is 9.31% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.00 and a high of $8.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CRWS stock was last observed hovering at around $7.77 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.1% off its average median price target of $8.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 1.62% off the consensus price target high of $8.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 1.62% higher than the price target low of $8.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $7.87, the stock is 2.02% and 5.74% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 32442.0 and changing 1.29% at the moment leaves the stock 34.79% off its SMA200. CRWS registered 28.31% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.50.

The stock witnessed a 7.81% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 17.03%, and is -1.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.69% over the week and 2.21% over the month.

Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) has around 138 employees, a market worth around $77.91M and $77.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.77 and Fwd P/E is 10.93. Profit margin for the company is 9.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 96.66% and -2.72% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.50%).

Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Crown Crafts Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $20.92M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 3.00% in year-over-year returns.

Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 1 times.

Crown Crafts Inc. (CRWS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Leggett & Platt Incorporated (LEG) that is trading -7.52% down over the past 12 months. Tempur Sealy International Inc. (TPX) is 31.87% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 55.76% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4420.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.45.