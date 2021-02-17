Here are the top Institutional holders of First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) shares

128 institutions hold shares in First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.62% while institutional investors hold 44.53% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.71M, and float is at 15.64M with Short Float at 0.81%. Institutions hold 39.36% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.58 million shares valued at $34.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.94% of the FCBC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.09 million shares valued at $19.72 million to account for 6.17% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.78 million shares representing 4.42% and valued at over $14.15 million, while Systematic Financial Management, L.P. holds 2.66% of the shares totaling 0.47 million with a market value of $8.5 million.

First Community Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FCBC) is 10.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $17.21 and a high of $31.32 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FCBC stock was last observed hovering at around $23.79 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $28.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 14.61% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 14.61% higher than the price target low of $28.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.91, the stock is 4.53% and 6.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34432.0 and changing 0.50% at the moment leaves the stock 14.25% off its SMA200. FCBC registered -21.81% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 18.31%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.66.

The stock witnessed a 3.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 14.02%, and is 2.18% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.60% over the week and 2.97% over the month.

First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) has around 630 employees, a market worth around $427.51M and $114.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.85 and Fwd P/E is 11.55. Profit margin for the company is 30.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 38.93% and -23.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (17.50%).

First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Community Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.55 with sales reaching $33.76M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -4.20% in year-over-year returns.

First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Johnson Richard Scott, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Johnson Richard Scott bought 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 21 at a price of $19.66 per share for a total of $98317.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 13749.0 shares.

First Community Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 20 that Mills Gary R (President) bought a total of 3,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 20 and was made at $19.66 per share for $58990.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15825.0 shares of the FCBC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 13, Brown David D (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 1,300 shares at an average price of $20.37 for $26487.0. The insider now directly holds 4,650 shares of First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC).

First Community Bankshares Inc. (FCBC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 23.26% up over the past 12 months. United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) is 4.15% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -27.2% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.16 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.85.