Here are the top Institutional holders of Graham Corporation (GHM) shares

117 institutions hold shares in Graham Corporation (GHM), with 446.39k shares held by insiders accounting for 4.47% while institutional investors hold 80.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.98M, and float is at 9.54M with Short Float at 0.87%. Institutions hold 77.16% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is American Century Companies, Inc. with over 0.95 million shares valued at $12.12 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.50% of the GHM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC with 0.78 million shares valued at $9.96 million to account for 7.81% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.72 million shares representing 7.19% and valued at over $10.9 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.34% of the shares totaling 0.53 million with a market value of $6.81 million.

Graham Corporation (NYSE: GHM) is 3.82% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.36 and a high of $19.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The GHM stock was last observed hovering at around $15.16 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.6% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 41.63% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 17.05% higher than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $15.76, the stock is 1.91% and 2.01% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 64948.0 and changing 3.96% at the moment leaves the stock 14.45% off its SMA200. GHM registered -16.53% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 15.46%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.50 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.49.

The stock witnessed a 0.32% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.54%, and is 0.32% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.72% over the week and 5.74% over the month.

Graham Corporation (GHM) has around 337 employees, a market worth around $157.76M and $94.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 61.56 and Fwd P/E is 28.81. Profit margin for the company is 2.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 52.12% and -17.27% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (0.60%).

Graham Corporation (GHM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Graham Corporation (GHM) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Graham Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.09 with sales reaching $24.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 704.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.20% in year-over-year returns.

Graham Corporation (GHM) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Graham Corporation (GHM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Schnorr Lisa M., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Schnorr Lisa M. bought 811 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 12 at a price of $12.31 per share for a total of $9983.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 12214.0 shares.

Graham Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 05 that LINES JAMES R (President and CEO) bought a total of 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 05 and was made at $15.70 per share for $39250.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the GHM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 25, Glajch Jeffrey (VP-Finance; CFO) acquired 1,800 shares at an average price of $17.00 for $30600.0. The insider now directly holds 60,632 shares of Graham Corporation (GHM).

Graham Corporation (GHM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include SPX Corporation (SPXC) that is trading 4.58% up over the past 12 months. Natural Gas Services Group Inc. (NGS) is -4.99% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 6.87% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 77650.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.96.