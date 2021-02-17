Here are the top Institutional holders of Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) shares

38 institutions hold shares in Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW), with institutional investors hold 18.74% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 18.73% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is 1607 Capital Partners, LLC with over 0.76 million shares valued at $12.14 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.90% of the NUW Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Wells Fargo & Company with 0.21 million shares valued at $3.47 million to account for 1.36% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Ameriprise Financial, Inc. which holds 0.16 million shares representing 1.03% and valued at over $2.55 million, while Guggenheim Capital, LLC holds 0.98% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $2.44 million.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NYSE: NUW) is 3.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.12 and a high of $17.22 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NUW stock was last observed hovering at around $17.08 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0%.

Currently trading at $17.08, the stock is 2.39% and 3.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12217.0 and changing 0.02% at the moment leaves the stock 7.25% off its SMA200. NUW registered 3.04% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 4.74%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.22.

The stock witnessed a 3.46% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.08%, and is 0.83% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.74% over the week and 1.27% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 40.95% and -0.80% from its 52-week high.

Nuveen AMT-Free Municipal Value Fund (NUW) Analyst Forecasts

