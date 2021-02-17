Here are the top Institutional holders of OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) shares

12 institutions hold shares in OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI), with 830.25k shares held by insiders accounting for 23.19% while institutional investors hold 12.32% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 9.47% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bard Associates Inc. with over 0.1 million shares valued at $0.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.13% of the OCCI Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is AdvisorNet Financial, Inc with 89711.0 shares valued at $1.12 million to account for 2.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Arkadios Wealth Advisors which holds 34115.0 shares representing 1.05% and valued at over $0.43 million, while Advisor Group, Inc. holds 0.78% of the shares totaling 25185.0 with a market value of $0.31 million.

OFS Credit Company Inc. (NASDAQ: OCCI) is 10.34% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.90 and a high of $16.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The OCCI stock was last observed hovering at around $13.68 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08%.

Currently trading at $13.76, the stock is 3.88% and 6.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 53639.0 and changing 0.58% at the moment leaves the stock 32.70% off its SMA200. OCCI registered -16.86% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $11.01.

The stock witnessed a 7.17% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.12%, and is 2.00% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.51% over the week and 2.34% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 180.82% and -17.56% from its 52-week high.

OFS Credit Company Inc. (OCCI) Analyst Forecasts

OFS Credit Company Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0., but quarterly earnings will post -74.20% year-over-year.