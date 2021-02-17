Here are the top Institutional holders of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) shares

113 institutions hold shares in Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC), with 270.95k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.63% while institutional investors hold 73.06% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.15M, and float is at 4.80M with Short Float at 1.13%. Institutions hold 70.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gamco Investors Inc with over 0.49 million shares valued at $16.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.14% of the ODC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 0.47 million shares valued at $16.92 million to account for 8.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.41 million shares representing 7.54% and valued at over $14.57 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 7.23% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $13.3 million.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (NYSE: ODC) is 4.96% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $28.53 and a high of $38.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ODC stock was last observed hovering at around $36.76 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.99%.

Currently trading at $35.77, the stock is 2.25% and 2.21% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13320.0 and changing -2.69% at the moment leaves the stock 1.20% off its SMA200. ODC registered -0.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -1.65%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.69 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $35.52.

The stock witnessed a 7.29% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.51%, and is -3.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.49% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) has around 803 employees, a market worth around $258.97M and $288.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.52. Distance from 52-week low is 25.36% and -7.02% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.00%).

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) Analyst Forecasts

Oil-Dri Corporation of America is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 55.00% this year.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) Insider Activity

A total of 27 insider transactions have happened at Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SELIG ALLAN H, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SELIG ALLAN H bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $33.73 per share for a total of $33730.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 45000.0 shares.

Oil-Dri Corporation of America disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 15 that SELIG ALLAN H (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 15 and was made at $36.63 per share for $36627.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 42000.0 shares of the ODC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Oct 13, JAFFEE DANIEL S (Chairman, President and CEO) disposed off 174 shares at an average price of $37.50 for $6525.0. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC).

Oil-Dri Corporation of America (ODC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ocean Bio-Chem Inc. (OBCI) that is trading 250.11% up over the past 12 months. Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA) is 48.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -20.63% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 65560.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.76.