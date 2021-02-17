Here are the top Institutional holders of Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) shares

7 institutions hold shares in Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB), with 402.39M shares held by insiders accounting for 96.44% while institutional investors hold 4.29% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 0.15% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Alexandria Capital, Llc with over 20686.0 shares valued at $0.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.07% of the QRTEB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is CSS LLC with 15710.0 shares valued at $0.13 million to account for 0.05% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Fifth Third Bancorp which holds 5000.0 shares representing 0.02% and valued at over $39949.0, while Glenmede Trust Co NA holds 0.01% of the shares totaling 2684.0 with a market value of $21444.0.

Qurate Retail Inc. (NASDAQ: QRTEB) is 24.77% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.57 and a high of $24.78 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The QRTEB stock was last observed hovering at around $13.23 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.32% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.8% off the consensus price target high of $18.51 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are -17.83% lower than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.55, the stock is 7.41% and 17.07% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5729.0 and changing 2.42% at the moment leaves the stock 77.90% off its SMA200. QRTEB registered 123.59% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 100.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.07 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.21.

The stock witnessed a 9.45% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 80.28%, and is 1.73% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.54% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) has around 25314 employees, a market worth around $398.05M and $13.90B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.37. Distance from 52-week low is 427.56% and -45.32% from its 52-week high.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) is a “Overweight”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Qurate Retail Inc. (QRTEB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.