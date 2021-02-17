Here are the top Institutional holders of SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) shares

115 institutions hold shares in SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK), with 1.57M shares held by insiders accounting for 10.40% while institutional investors hold 47.18% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.16M, and float is at 13.52M with Short Float at 0.82%. Institutions hold 42.27% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.86 million shares valued at $15.67 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.67% of the SMBK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.71 million shares valued at $9.59 million to account for 4.63% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) which holds 0.55 million shares representing 3.62% and valued at over $7.49 million, while Private Capital Management, Inc. holds 2.74% of the shares totaling 0.42 million with a market value of $5.67 million.

SmartFinancial Inc. (NASDAQ: SMBK) is 16.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.05 and a high of $21.64 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SMBK stock was last observed hovering at around $21.20 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.06% off its average median price target of $23.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.44% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 7 analysts, but current levels are 3.91% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.14, the stock is 3.46% and 8.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15437.0 and changing -0.28% at the moment leaves the stock 32.33% off its SMA200. SMBK registered -0.89% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.12%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.89 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.46.

The stock witnessed a 4.34% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 34.14%, and is 0.67% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.72% over the month.

SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) has around 399 employees, a market worth around $312.03M and $117.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.13 and Fwd P/E is 12.39. Profit margin for the company is 18.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 91.31% and -2.31% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.10%).

SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) is a “Buy”. 7 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.90, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

SmartFinancial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.53 with sales reaching $30.88M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 30.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.60% in year-over-year returns.

SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 15 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Welborn Wesley Miller, the company’s CHAIRMAN OF THE BOARD. SEC filings show that Welborn Wesley Miller bought 1,796 shares of the company’s common stock on Oct 23 at a price of $14.71 per share for a total of $26419.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 64223.0 shares.

SmartFinancial Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 27 that Miller Clifton N (Director) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 27 and was made at $16.90 per share for $84483.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 92751.0 shares of the SMBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 14, Gorczynski Ronald J (Chief Financial Officer & EVP) acquired 1,000 shares at an average price of $12.77 for $12770.0. The insider now directly holds 6,500 shares of SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK).

SmartFinancial Inc. (SMBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Landmark Bancorp Inc. (LARK) that is trading 7.14% up over the past 12 months. Hawthorn Bancshares Inc. (HWBK) is -9.04% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.8% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.11 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.54.