Here are the top Institutional holders of Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) shares

5 institutions hold shares in Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC), with institutional investors hold 0.19% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 42.08M, and float is at 34.26M with Short Float at 0.00%. Institutions hold 0.19% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Millennium Management LLC with over 37488.0 shares valued at $0.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 0.10% of the TLC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Jane Street Group, LLC with 31776.0 shares valued at $0.14 million to account for 0.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 15400.0 shares representing 0.04% and valued at over $68222.0, while Creative Planning holds 0.03% of the shares totaling 10000.0 with a market value of $44300.0.

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (NASDAQ: TLC) is 31.15% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.48 and a high of $12.65 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TLC stock was last observed hovering at around $5.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 58.5% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -26.86% lower than the price target low of $4.58 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.81, the stock is 13.29% and 23.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20832.0 and changing 2.65% at the moment leaves the stock 16.73% off its SMA200. TLC registered 3.94% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -18.40%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.62 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $4.75.

The stock witnessed a 27.41% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 32.05%, and is 6.90% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.78% over the week and 6.66% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 134.27% and -54.07% from its 52-week high.

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. (TLC) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Taiwan Liposome Company Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.18 with sales reaching $570k over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 23.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -48.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -11.10% in year-over-year returns.