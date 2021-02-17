Here are the top Institutional holders of Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) shares

33 institutions hold shares in Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ), with institutional investors hold 34.77% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 34.74% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Relative Value Partners Group, LLC with over 0.68 million shares valued at $5.82 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.83% of the TPZ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Advisors Asset Management, Inc. with 0.21 million shares valued at $1.82 million to account for 3.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors, L.P. which holds 0.15 million shares representing 2.21% and valued at over $1.7 million, while Guggenheim Capital, LLC holds 2.17% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $1.28 million.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE: TPZ) is 7.85% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.77 and a high of $16.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TPZ stock was last observed hovering at around $11.90 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05%.

Currently trading at $11.95, the stock is 3.22% and 4.83% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23207.0 and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 23.17% off its SMA200. TPZ registered -27.88% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 28.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.37 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.73.

The stock witnessed a 0.50% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.18%, and is 1.70% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.09% over the week and 1.72% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 216.98% and -29.50% from its 52-week high.

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) Analyst Forecasts

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0..

Tortoise Power and Energy Infrastructure Fund Inc. (TPZ) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BIRZER H KEVIN, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BIRZER H KEVIN bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $11.80 per share for a total of $1180.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3450.0 shares.