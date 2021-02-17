Here are the top Institutional holders of TSR Inc. (TSRI) shares

9 institutions hold shares in TSR Inc. (TSRI), with 730.57k shares held by insiders accounting for 37.24% while institutional investors hold 19.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.96M, and float is at 1.04M with Short Float at 0.30%. Institutions hold 12.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 86750.0 shares valued at $0.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.42% of the TSRI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 63356.0 shares valued at $0.33 million to account for 3.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 23470.0 shares representing 1.20% and valued at over $0.12 million, while Acadian Asset Management holds 0.12% of the shares totaling 2434.0 with a market value of $12637.0.

TSR Inc. (NASDAQ: TSRI) is 62.86% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.70 and a high of $18.73 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TSRI stock was last observed hovering at around $11.41 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.01%.

Currently trading at $11.40, the stock is 28.64% and 45.59% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14417.0 and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock 106.11% off its SMA200. TSRI registered 231.17% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 166.36%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.21 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.96.

The stock witnessed a 75.38% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 70.15%, and is -5.79% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 8.70% over the week and 12.50% over the month.

TSR Inc. (TSRI) has around 229 employees, a market worth around $22.23M and $59.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 322.22% and -39.14% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-8.00%).

TSR Inc. (TSRI) Analyst Forecasts

TSR Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.70% this year.

TSR Inc. (TSRI) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at TSR Inc. (TSRI) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FITZGERALD ROBERT E, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FITZGERALD ROBERT E bought 348,414 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $7.25 per share for a total of $2.53 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.49 million shares.

TSR Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that Tirpak Bradley M (Director) bought a total of 27,586 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $7.25 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65344.0 shares of the TSRI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, Fintech Consulting, LLC (Stock Holder) disposed off 376,000 shares at an average price of $7.25 for $2.73 million. The insider now directly holds 0 shares of TSR Inc. (TSRI).

TSR Inc. (TSRI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include ManpowerGroup Inc. (MAN) that is trading 1.17% up over the past 12 months. GEE Group Inc. (JOB) is 324.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 31.33% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2170.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.37.