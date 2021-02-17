Here are the top Institutional holders of United-Guardian Inc. (UG) shares

35 institutions hold shares in United-Guardian Inc. (UG), with 1.71M shares held by insiders accounting for 37.23% while institutional investors hold 43.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.59M, and float is at 2.88M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 27.16% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.27 million shares valued at $3.86 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.84% of the UG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Gamco Investors Inc with 0.15 million shares valued at $2.13 million to account for 3.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.13 million shares representing 2.80% and valued at over $1.95 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.46% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $1.71 million.

United-Guardian Inc. (NASDAQ: UG) is -1.79% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.65 and a high of $18.30 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The UG stock was last observed hovering at around $14.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.18%.

Currently trading at $14.12, the stock is -0.78% and -1.44% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6497.0 and changing -1.26% at the moment leaves the stock -4.80% off its SMA200. UG registered -17.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -10.41%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.33 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.71.

The stock witnessed a -0.56% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.63%, and is -3.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.00% over the week and 3.05% over the month.

United-Guardian Inc. (UG) has around 23 employees, a market worth around $65.09M and $12.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.88. Profit margin for the company is 32.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 32.58% and -22.84% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (38.90%).

United-Guardian Inc. (UG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for United-Guardian Inc. (UG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

United-Guardian Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $3.12B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 9.40% this year.

United-Guardian Inc. (UG) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at United-Guardian Inc. (UG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

United-Guardian Inc. (UG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH) that is trading 6.93% up over the past 12 months. Pfizer Inc. (PFE) is 0.26% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -668.68% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4320.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.08.