Here are the top Institutional holders of Wayside Technology Group Inc. (WSTG) shares

44 institutions hold shares in Wayside Technology Group Inc. (WSTG), with 625.46k shares held by insiders accounting for 14.80% while institutional investors hold 52.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.22M, and float is at 3.72M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 44.56% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 0.53 million shares valued at $10.1 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.13% of the WSTG Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.29 million shares valued at $5.57 million to account for 6.69% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.25 million shares representing 5.74% and valued at over $5.77 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.44% of the shares totaling 0.15 million with a market value of $2.86 million.

Wayside Technology Group Inc. (NASDAQ: WSTG) is 6.65% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.52 and a high of $26.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WSTG stock was last observed hovering at around $20.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.21% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -7.21% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.37, the stock is 7.40% and 6.55% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31249.0 and changing 0.10% at the moment leaves the stock -6.37% off its SMA200. WSTG registered 33.57% gain for a year compared to 6-month loss of -7.83%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $18.93 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.60.

The stock witnessed a 8.52% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 1.47%, and is 1.34% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.95% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

Wayside Technology Group Inc. (WSTG) has around 142 employees, a market worth around $87.39M and $241.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 23.02. Profit margin for the company is 1.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 114.06% and -23.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (13.70%).

Wayside Technology Group Inc. (WSTG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Wayside Technology Group Inc. (WSTG) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Wayside Technology Group Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 91.90% this year.

Wayside Technology Group Inc. (WSTG) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Wayside Technology Group Inc. (WSTG) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 7 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Kurty Diana, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Kurty Diana bought 200 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $21.10 per share for a total of $4220.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11609.0 shares.

Wayside Technology Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 23 that GEYGAN JEFFREY RICHART GEYGAN (Director) bought a total of 3,195 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 23 and was made at $21.06 per share for $67287.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.13 million shares of the WSTG stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 23, Kurty Diana (Director) acquired 300 shares at an average price of $21.10 for $6330.0. The insider now directly holds 11,409 shares of Wayside Technology Group Inc. (WSTG).

Wayside Technology Group Inc. (WSTG): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HP Inc. (HPQ) that is trading 21.41% up over the past 12 months. ePlus inc. (PLUS) is 8.61% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -454.2% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 4550.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.06.