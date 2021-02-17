Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AMEX: AE)

66 institutions hold shares in Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE), with 2.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.04% while institutional investors hold 75.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 4.24M, and float is at 2.24M with Short Float at 0.97%. Institutions hold 38.37% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.35 million shares valued at $6.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.22% of the AE Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.28 million shares valued at $6.73 million to account for 6.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.17 million shares representing 4.08% and valued at over $4.17 million, while FMR, LLC holds 3.31% of the shares totaling 0.14 million with a market value of $3.38 million.

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AMEX: AE) is 15.98% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $15.16 and a high of $34.04 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AE stock was last observed hovering at around $27.75 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.2% off its average median price target of $39.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.69% off the consensus price target high of $39.75 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 29.69% higher than the price target low of $39.75 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.95, the stock is 8.74% and 7.52% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6104.0 and changing 0.72% at the moment leaves the stock 14.67% off its SMA200. AE registered -17.79% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.28%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $25.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.43.

The stock witnessed a 11.84% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.52%, and is 2.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.13% over the week and 5.35% over the month.

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) has around 664 employees, a market worth around $118.79M and $1.20B in sales. Profit margin for the company is -0.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 84.37% and -17.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (3.80%).

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 177.70% this year.

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Roycraft Kevin J., the company’s CEO & President. SEC filings show that Roycraft Kevin J. bought 102 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 25 at a price of $19.98 per share for a total of $2038.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2310.0 shares.

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 27 that Niemann John O. Jr. (Director) bought a total of 359 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 27 and was made at $21.96 per share for $7884.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2031.0 shares of the AE stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 25, Niemann John O. Jr. (Director) acquired 8 shares at an average price of $22.03 for $176.0. The insider now directly holds 1,672 shares of Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE).

Adams Resources & Energy Inc. (AE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include PBF Logistics LP (PBFX) that is trading -45.78% down over the past 12 months. Suburban Propane Partners L.P. (SPH) is -26.25% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 16.87% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 18090.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.79.