Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL)

384 institutions hold shares in AMERCO (UHAL), with 10.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 54.43% while institutional investors hold 79.49% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 19.61M, and float is at 8.94M with Short Float at 1.61%. Institutions hold 36.22% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.75 million shares valued at $267.07 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.83% of the UHAL Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.69 million shares valued at $312.33 million to account for 3.51% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Wellington Management Company, LLP which holds 0.6 million shares representing 3.08% and valued at over $215.1 million, while Abrams Capital Management, L.P. holds 2.86% of the shares totaling 0.56 million with a market value of $199.8 million.

AMERCO (NASDAQ: UHAL) is 11.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $221.05 and a high of $519.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UHAL stock was last observed hovering at around $500.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 6.22% off its average median price target of $556.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.91% off the consensus price target high of $556.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 8.91% higher than the price target low of $556.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $506.46, the stock is 5.57% and 10.11% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 40255.0 and changing 1.24% at the moment leaves the stock 36.93% off its SMA200. UHAL registered 47.12% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $472.98 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $401.80.

The stock witnessed a 7.16% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 28.35%, and is 2.64% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.63% over the week and 3.13% over the month.

AMERCO (UHAL) has around 14400 employees, a market worth around $9.94B and $4.30B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.06 and Fwd P/E is 18.49. Profit margin for the company is 15.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 129.11% and -2.60% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.70%).

AMERCO (UHAL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for AMERCO (UHAL) is a “Overweight”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

AMERCO is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $5.07 with sales reaching $999.16M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 12.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 21.60% in year-over-year returns.

AMERCO (UHAL) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at AMERCO (UHAL) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 9 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by SHOEN MARK V, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that SHOEN MARK V bought 45 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 18 at a price of $449.22 per share for a total of $20215.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 8.34 million shares.

AMERCO disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 18 that SHOEN EDWARD J (Chairman/President) bought a total of 45 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 18 and was made at $449.22 per share for $20215.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 8.34 million shares of the UHAL stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 18, Willow Grove Holdings LP (10% Owner) acquired 45 shares at an average price of $449.22 for $20215.0. The insider now directly holds 749,965 shares of AMERCO (UHAL).

AMERCO (UHAL): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Avis Budget Group Inc. (CAR) that is 10.65% higher over the past 12 months. FRP Holdings Inc. (FRPH) is -7.60% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 4.26% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.14 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.25.