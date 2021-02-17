Here is a breakdown of major shareholders in Ashford Inc. (AMEX: AINC)

47 institutions hold shares in Ashford Inc. (AINC), with 1.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 49.02% while institutional investors hold 34.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.31M, and float is at 1.29M with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 17.79% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 63016.0 shares valued at $0.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.47% of the AINC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 61609.0 shares valued at $0.36 million to account for 2.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Advisor Group, Inc. which holds 36350.0 shares representing 1.42% and valued at over $0.31 million, while Strategic Wealth Partners, Ltd. holds 1.29% of the shares totaling 32894.0 with a market value of $0.19 million.

Ashford Inc. (AMEX: AINC) is -4.78% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.50 and a high of $23.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The AINC stock was last observed hovering at around $8.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.21% off its average median price target of $11.25 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.53% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -8.93% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.17, the stock is 2.06% and 16.97% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24000.0 and changing -2.51% at the moment leaves the stock 12.62% off its SMA200. AINC registered -64.94% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.67%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.66 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.53.

The stock witnessed a 7.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.10%, and is 2.13% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.78% over the week and 7.48% over the month.

Ashford Inc. (AINC) has around 123 employees, a market worth around $20.34M and $342.50M in sales. Fwd P/E is 3.01. Profit margin for the company is -70.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 81.56% and -65.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-10.60%).

Ashford Inc. (AINC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ashford Inc. (AINC) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ashford Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/06/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.19 with sales reaching $82.95M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -685.00% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -22.90% in year-over-year returns.

Ashford Inc. (AINC) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Ashford Inc. (AINC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 17 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Welter Jeremy, the company’s President and COO. SEC filings show that Welter Jeremy bought 3,094 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 11 at a price of $6.74 per share for a total of $20854.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.15 million shares.

Ashford Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 10 that Welter Jeremy (President and COO) bought a total of 8,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 10 and was made at $6.76 per share for $54080.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.15 million shares of the AINC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 09, Welter Jeremy (President and COO) acquired 2,080 shares at an average price of $6.82 for $14186.0. The insider now directly holds 140,095 shares of Ashford Inc. (AINC).

Ashford Inc. (AINC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Green Dot Corporation (GDOT) that is trading 61.44% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -157.49% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 27500.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.02.